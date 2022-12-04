Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 812,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 73.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 518,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,889,000 after acquiring an additional 206,447 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

SRC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 602,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,867. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

