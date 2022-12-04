Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $87.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $67.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.32. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

