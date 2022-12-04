Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $37.90 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $80.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 44.84% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,501 shares in the company, valued at $386,280.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $232,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $223,131.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,280.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,605 shares of company stock worth $1,010,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 35.1% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 821,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,762,000 after buying an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

