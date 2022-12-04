Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Declines By 10.4%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the October 31st total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Skillful Craftsman Education Technology alerts:

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of EDTK stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.