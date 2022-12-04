Short Interest in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Decreases By 13.3%

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 215,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Phoenix New Media in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FENG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,606. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media Company Profile

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

