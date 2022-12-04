Short Interest in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Rises By 18.1%

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,580,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 14,890,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.
Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.8 %
OHI stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,517. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.60.
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after buying an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after acquiring an additional 116,993 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
