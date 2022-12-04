Short Interest in LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Decreases By 12.4%

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

LL Flooring Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LL traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $6.93. 321,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,555. LL Flooring has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of LL Flooring

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 4.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 109,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at about $404,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 97.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 61,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LL Flooring Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

