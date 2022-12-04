Short Interest in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Drops By 9.7%

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

JELD-WEN Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:JELD traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 503,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,538. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $27.59.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $862,679.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other JELD-WEN news, Director David G. Nord bought 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 90,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $862,679.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,441,199 shares in the company, valued at $109,606,686.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 321,750 shares of company stock worth $3,129,860. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

