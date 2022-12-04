Short Interest in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG) Declines By 11.3%

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Price Performance

JUGG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,391. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on wireless communications and related technology/product/service businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.