Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Decreases By 8.8%

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $462,000.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.36. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

