Short Interest in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Rises By 6.4%

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IMCV remained flat at $65.49 on Friday. 17,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,405. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $71.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

