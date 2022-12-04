Short Interest in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Expands By 6.9%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 9,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,962,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IBB traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,947,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,011. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $155.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $361,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

