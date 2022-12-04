Short Interest in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Increases By 7.3%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 11,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $22.60 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,900. H&R Block has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.09. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 613.29% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 394.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in H&R Block by 33.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

