Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Decreases By 9.1%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hilltop Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.41. 190,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.79. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $24.18 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $295,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTH. StockNews.com raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

