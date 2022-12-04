Short Interest in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Decreases By 8.8%

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,520,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 25,780,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.69. 13,167,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,424. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,192 shares of company stock worth $3,961,157. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029,860 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,346,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,106,000 after buying an additional 2,153,397 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

