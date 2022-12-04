Short Interest in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expands By 5.2%

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.31. 1,245,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,437. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

