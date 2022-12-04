Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Drops By 25.8%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Trading Down 3.9 %

GBLBY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. 3,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,715. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Get Groupe Bruxelles Lambert alerts:

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.