Short Interest in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Drops By 16.4%

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 456.3% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the first quarter worth $122,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Performance

Shares of GIIX stock remained flat at $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,009. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

