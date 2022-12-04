Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Rises By 21.3%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Good Gaming Stock Performance

GMER stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,417. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.04.

Get Good Gaming alerts:

Good Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. It also develops MicroBuddies, a marketplace that provides players with advanced sorting, searching, and in-game access.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.