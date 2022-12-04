Short Interest in Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Rises By 21.3%

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Good Gaming Stock Performance
GMER stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,417. Good Gaming has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.05 and its 200-day moving average is 0.04.
Good Gaming Company Profile
