Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Decreases By 17.8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Global-e Online Stock Down 2.5 %

Global-e Online stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 1,218,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $69.83.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

About Global-e Online

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth about $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $39,162,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

