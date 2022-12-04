Short Interest in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Decreases By 17.8%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.
Global-e Online Stock Down 2.5 %
Global-e Online stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 1,218,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,425. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 0.86. Global-e Online has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $69.83.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
