Short Interest in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Rises By 6.6%

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the October 31st total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Forward Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 7,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a P/E ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.78. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.
