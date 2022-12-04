Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Expands By 24.2%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,793,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 10,302,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,142.2 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 23,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $16.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

