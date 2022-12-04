Short Interest in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Grows By 25.2%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 643,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

FLEX LNG stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. 560,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.11. FLEX LNG has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $91.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLNG. Danske raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Pareto Securities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the first quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the first quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.