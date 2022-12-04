Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Declines By 9.2%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.5 days.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF opened at $5.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. Exco Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

