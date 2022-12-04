Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Expands By 13.9%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 402.0 days.

Evertz Technologies Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS EVTZF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $9.45. 184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

