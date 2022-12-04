Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rises By 5.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Etsy Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. 2,831,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Etsy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Etsy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Etsy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.