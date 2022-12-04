Short Interest in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rises By 5.2%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Etsy Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. 2,831,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,340,857. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average is $98.53. Etsy has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $250.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $639,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $2,207,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,872,563.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock worth $25,527,994. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Etsy
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.55.
Etsy Company Profile
Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
