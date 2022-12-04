Short Interest in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Drops By 18.8%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of ERYP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.57. 627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,491. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. ERYTECH Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.68.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned about 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.