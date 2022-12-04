Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declines By 10.6%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 1,796,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

