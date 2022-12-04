Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Declines By 10.6%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Equitable Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.98. 1,796,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable
In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,300 shares of company stock worth $2,925,851 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Articles
