Short Interest in Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Drops By 9.2%

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.1 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Enochian Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enochian Biosciences by 52.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 101.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Enochian Biosciences Stock Up 1.7 %

ENOB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 161,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,593. Enochian Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), influenza and coronavirus infections, and cancer. The company's lead candidate includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-11, a preventative HIV vaccine; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a coopting HBV polymerase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.