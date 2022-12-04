Short Interest in Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Rises By 26.5%

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,320.0 days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.01 during trading hours on Friday. Electric Power Development has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

Get Electric Power Development alerts:

Electric Power Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. engages in the wholesale supply of hydroelectric and thermal power in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power Business, Overseas Business, Electric Power-Related Business, and Other Business segments. It also produces wood fuel and other biomass fuels; and generates and transmits electricity.

Receive News & Ratings for Electric Power Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electric Power Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.