Short Interest in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Drops By 11.7%

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,810,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the October 31st total of 7,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 46.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 166.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 52.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. 1,338,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.58. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

