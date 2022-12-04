Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declines By 18.2%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 296,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
