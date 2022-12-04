Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declines By 18.2%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,200 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 996,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

DNP Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. 296,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 42,093 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

