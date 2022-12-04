Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Declines By 18.8%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 606,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CURO Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CURO Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CURO Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CURO Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CURO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CURO Group from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

CURO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 140,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). CURO Group had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $214.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.83 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CURO Group will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

