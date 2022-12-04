Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Grows By 13.0%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,769,946.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,939 shares of company stock worth $4,763,350 in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $404,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $2,666,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crocs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 50.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 447,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 150,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 6.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.99. 1,683,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

