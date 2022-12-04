Short Interest in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Drops By 12.9%

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,800 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CIXX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CI Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.24. CI Financial has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in CI Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in CI Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CI Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

