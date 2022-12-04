Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Increases By 14.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Pharma Price Performance

CPHI remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 331,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,431. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.25.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

