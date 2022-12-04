Short Interest in China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Increases By 14.9%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
China Pharma Price Performance
CPHI remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Friday. 331,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,431. China Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The company has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.25.
About China Pharma
