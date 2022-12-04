Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Decreases By 12.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CHKP stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 541,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,800. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
