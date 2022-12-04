Short Interest in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Decreases By 12.9%

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

CHKP stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 541,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,800. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $149.62.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. OTR Global cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,631,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,846,000 after buying an additional 1,280,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after buying an additional 118,649 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,256,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,677,000 after buying an additional 786,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,486,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,811,000 after purchasing an additional 138,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.