Short Interest in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) Declines By 9.5%

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cepton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPTN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.41. 65,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,333. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $220.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of -0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.80. Cepton has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $80.16.

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cepton will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cepton

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cepton

In other Cepton news, CEO Jun Pei sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,850,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,353,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cepton by 147.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 34,398 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Cepton in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cepton in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cepton in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cepton in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cepton from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Cepton from $10.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cepton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Cepton Company Profile

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

