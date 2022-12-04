Short Interest in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Drops By 10.7%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CENX. TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $865.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.72. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $30.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.53 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $53,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

