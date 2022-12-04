Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Declines By 9.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,744. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Insider Activity

In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

