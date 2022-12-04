Short Interest in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Declines By 9.4%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Caribou Biosciences Trading Up 4.9 %
NASDAQ:CRBU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,744. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $19.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.
Insider Activity
In other Caribou Biosciences news, VP Ryan Fischesser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRBU. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.
About Caribou Biosciences
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
