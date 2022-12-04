Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Decreases By 18.2%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

BYTE Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BYTS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,170. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. BYTE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of BYTE Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $414,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $927,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Further Reading

