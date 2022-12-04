Short Interest in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Drops By 12.3%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 9,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

BDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,187,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,336. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

