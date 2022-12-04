Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Drops By 15.5%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 672,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Blue Bird Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $12.40. 67,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,495. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 395.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Stories

