Short Interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Drops By 13.1%

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,910,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 11,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days.

BELLUS Health Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $10.20. 426,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 35,900.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 790,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 126.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 648,068 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About BELLUS Health

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

