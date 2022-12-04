Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Drops By 10.7%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 485,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
