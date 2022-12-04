Short Interest in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Drops By 10.7%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 47,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 485,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $574.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.80 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.