Short Interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expands By 16.9%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 906,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 192,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market cap of $271.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

