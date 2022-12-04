Short Interest in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Drops By 24.9%

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 316,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the October 31st total of 421,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Astec Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

ASTE stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.26. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $315.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.93 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.