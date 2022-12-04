Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Drops By 14.6%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,730,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 13,740,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

American Well Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Well stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.83. 645,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,509. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts predict that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $1,129,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,803,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,151 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,909.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,454,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,358.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,418. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blooom Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

