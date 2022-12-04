Short Interest in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Drops By 10.0%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 320,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,682. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market cap of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

