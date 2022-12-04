Short Interest in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Drops By 11.2%

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
ABB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. 763,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.39. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11.
ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABB will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
